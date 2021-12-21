Get #FinoFresh in time to impress your friends and family this holiday season

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jerry Gamez with Fino’s Menswear and Tuxedo about this winter’s holiday fashion trends and how you can step up your wardrobe for 2022.

Gamez gives some insight on trends he expects to see continue into the new year: “There is a huge increase in guys wearing sneakers with a suit or tux. Bright Neon colors in accessories for both men and women are also beginning to make a statement of their own.”

To learn more about how you can improve your wardrobe, call 661-588-3344 or click here.