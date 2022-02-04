Get every party in your Ballooniverse poppin’

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jennifer David, owner of Ballooniverse by Jennifer about how to make sure your big game day party is poppin’.

Ballooniverse by Jennifer decorated the Studio 17 Live set today with team spirit inspired by the year’s Big Game. Ballooniverse traditionally helps decorate birthday parties, weddings, bridal showers, and gender reveals, but the big game is no challenge for David. She said today’s show is just a taste of what she can do, to ensure your party scores high.

To check out more of the work Balloniverse has created follow them on Instagram, and book your personal consultation with Ballooniverse by messaging them directly through Facebook.

