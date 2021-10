Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the kitchen to learn all about the tropical menu featured at Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen.

Barrington Lewis, owner of the restaurant, announced that he will begin serving ox tail, a crowd favorite, five days a week rather than only on the weekends. Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen is also expanding their juice menu to include health shots that help boost your immune system.

