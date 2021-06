Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan finds out all the details about the Kern County Fan Drive with Lori Honea from the Volunteer Center of Kern County and Katie Allen from PG&E.

The event collects fan donations and gives them out for free which greatly benefits seniors in the Bakersfield community. “Providing them something as small as a fan leaves you with a warm feeling of gratitude,” says Honea.

To apply for a free fan, call and to learn more about the event, click here.