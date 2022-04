Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Adrianna Tremblay, Jillian Moss and Cristal Garza, founders of Cheers Bako! about the first community event on May 5.

The event next week will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Jastro House. The event organizers invite anyone in the community to come to mingle, meet local business owners, artists, and more, and support this month’s cause of raising funds for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

To learn more, check out the Cheers Bako! Instagram.