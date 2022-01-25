Garden Pathways is providing “positive energy and excitement” with Heart of the Country 2022

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Juan Avila, Chief Operation Officer of the Garden Pathways, about the mission of the organization and how it impacts the community.

Garden Pathways is a community-based nonprofit founded in 1997 with the mission to transform lives from the inside out through loving mentoring relationships.

Garden Pathways operates a preschool and daycare center for children ages six weeks old through six years old. “We provide youth mentoring services for youth that are at risk of being suspended or expelled, juvenile justice-involved youth, foster youth, and youth at risk of violence,” said Avila.

They also provide mentoring for adults that were formerly incarcerated or gang-affiliated, victims or perpetrators of violence, people struggling with substance abuse, or those at risk of becoming homeless. “Last year we served a total of 797 youth and adults through our mentoring services. Last year we also added tattoo removal in partnership with Adventist Health, and through a partnership with Kern Medical we launched a hospital-based violence intervention program for victims of community violence,” said Avila.

Garden Pathways will be hosting the fourth annual Heart of the Country event at the historic Buck Owens Crystal Palace on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:00 p.m. After not hosting this event last year due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, they are excited to bring positive energy and excitement back with entertainment and dinner. This year’s entertainment consists of Amy Adams and the Rising Stars, Las Caliope, La Revancha, La Marcha, and Stan Ellis and Stampede Band.

If you are interested in attending this event or being a sponsor, call Garden Pathways at 661-633-9133 or click here for more information.