From recycling to supporting the community, FIELD has resources for all

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to David Villarino, President and CEO of the Farmworkers Institute of Education and Leadership Development, about the recent opening of FIELD’s recycling plant in Tehachapi and how they are supporting the community, especially through the holiday season.

“We also want to invite everyone to come to our recycling event on Jan. 8. Bring your Christmas trees and lights, used tires, and your e-waste. We will be in the parking lot of 2100 Chester Ave from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the life-changing educational programs and other services from FIELD, click here.