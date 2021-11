Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about the need for adoption at this city shelter.

Gitzke introduces Benny, the tiny 7-year-old terrier who is looking for a loving family to call his new home. Benny is free for adoption as part of the CBACC’s waived senior pet adoption fees throughout November.

To learn more and to check out all the pets up for adoption, call (661) 832-7387 or click here.