Sponsored Content by Fresco Meat Market

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the kitchen to check out a Cinco de Mayo spread from Fresco Mexican Grill and Meat Market.

Sergio, owner of the Fresco franchise, shares his business’ expansion into a meat market, supermarket, and bakery. From high-quality tomahawk steaks to traditional Mexican conchas, Fresco Meat Market has all your needs covered.

Fresco Mexican Grill has two locations in Bakersfield and Fresco Meat Market is at 1401 California Ave. Click here to learn more.