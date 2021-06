BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The US Marshals Task Force is asking for help finding Tyrone Johnson, the accused gang member charged with murdering a 3-year-old boy in 2017.

24-year-old Tyrone Johnson has been on the run since breaking out of the Lerdo Justice Facility on April 28. Courts documents suggest he and his co-defendant, David Palms, cut through the ceiling of their cell and left stuffed dummies on their bunks to trick guards into thinking they were still asleep.