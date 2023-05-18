Presented by Tel-Tec Security Systems.

KGET is teaming up with the Tel-Tec Security Systems Inc to highlight those making a difference for foster kids in our community. Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to CEO and Founder of Tel-Tec Security Systems Inc, Morgan Clayton and Chief of Staff, Steve Sanders with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

Clayton wants to be a voice of positivity and bring opportunities to Foster Youth who need to feel valued and loved in safe spaces. “We need to listen to them, support them and encourage them to find their spark and know that all things are possible if you believe.”

