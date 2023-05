Presented by Kern County Department of Human Services

May is National Foster Care Awareness month and KGET is teaming up with the Kern County Department of Human Services to highlight those making a difference for foster kids in our community -like Jana Slagle and Cynthia Lira-Martinez, who help advocate for these children daily.

