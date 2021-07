DELANO, Calif. (KGET) -- A Delano inmate and a friend on the outside have pleaded no contest to defrauding the state Employment Development Department of $21,710 by falsely claiming he was unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

The no contest pleas were made over the objection of prosecutors after the court indicated Richard Derderian would be sentenced to three years in prison to be served consecutive to his current sentence, and Melissa Godshall would be given probation with credit for time served. They would also have to pay restitution.