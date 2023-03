Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Jim Wheeler & Charlie Van De Voorde with Flood Ministries about their upcoming event, Spring Fling.

Wheeler says, ” In 2022, Flood housed 217 people that were experiencing homelessness”. With average length of stay being 90% retention for a person who access Flood Ministries’ services, the nonprofit in need of help from the community.

You can show your support by purchasing a ticket for their upcoming fundraising dance. For tickets, click here.