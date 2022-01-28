Finding qualified contractors for your home is more important than you think

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jason Corbally, owner of 23HourBids.com, about the importance of checking the legitimacy of the contractors you allow to work on your home.

Corbally’s company goes farther than popular websites like Angi.com or Home Advisor by verifying the contractors directly through the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) and gives customers the best bids within 23 hours.

23HourBids.com is also hosting the “Contractor of the Year” awards where you can nominate your favorite contractors across a range of categories. Visit their website to learn more.