Finding qualified contractors for your home is more important than you think

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jason Corbally, owner of 23HourBids.com, about the importance of checking the legitimacy of the contractors you allow to work on your home.

Corbally’s company goes farther than popular websites like Angi.com or Home Advisor by verifying the contractors directly through the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) and gives customers the best bids within 23 hours.

23HourBids.com is also hosting the “Contractor of the Year” awards where you can nominate your favorite contractors across a range of categories. Visit their website to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness