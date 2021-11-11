Find the right healthcare coverage for you with Cover California

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Peter Lee with Covered California to learn about the organization’s helpful website that allows people to check their eligibility and the costs of their insurance plan.

“Now is the time to see how affordable a plan through Covered California can be. There is more financial help available than ever before and many people will be able to get comprehensive coverage for less than $100, less than $10, or maybe even at no cost,” says Lee.

To learn more and to access Covered California’s helpful resources, click here.

