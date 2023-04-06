Presented by In The Black Business Services.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to CEO and Fractional CFO, Larissa Reid with In The Black Business Services about the upcoming tax filling deadline.

The deadline to file taxes is April 18th this year. Reid says, “This year that answer is a little unique the IRS extended the 2022 tax filing deadline for taxpayers in most California counties to October 16, 2023. The deadline was previously extended from April 18th to May 15th due to the January storms. You can check the IRS website to see if your county is included in this automatic extension.”

