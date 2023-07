The Bakersfield Fire Department’s, Tim Ortiz, joins Studio 17’s, Shannon MacNeil, in discussing how to keep yourself safe during the 4th of July.

Many questions will be answered, including the do’s and don’ts during the firework show, and what is legal and illegal regarding the types of fireworks.

To learn more about firework safety before the annual celebration, click here to visit the Bakersfield Fire Department’s website.