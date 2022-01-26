FIELD and KC Fire Department collaborate with the help of a $1.3 million grant from Calfire

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to the CEO and President of the Farmworkers Institute of Education and Leadership Development David Villarino about the new programs the organization is bringing to Kern County.

FIELD’s partnership with the Kern County Fire Department will “help the young people who are interesting in becoming firefighters the bridge the gap and get them the experience they need,” says Villarino. The grant from CalFires will provide these training crews with the three-year project of clearing fire hazards in the Tehachapi mountains.

“We aren’t just about helping people learn English or helping people get their high school diploma, we are really about preparing people to build their wealth and create assets,” says Villarino.

