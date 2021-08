Studio 17 Live’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Niranjan Dass about safety tips for children returning to school amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In addition to wearing proper face masks and practicing social distancing when possible, Dr. Dass hopes the minimum age for vaccination will be lowered to increase the number of young people vaccinated.

To learn more about Pediatrics for All and to find COVID-19 safety tips, click here.