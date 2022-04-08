Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Marc Smith, owner of Third Generation Sober Living about how the organization provides a safe environment for people to recover from addiction.

“I too suffered from addiction for over 20 years. One of my early goals in the 15 years I have been clean was to help others in hopes no one would have to experience the things I lived the last years of my addiction,” said Smith.

As a thank you and tribute to his work, several members of the Third Generation Sober Living program surprised Smith on air. Chuck Stoll said “a leader is someone who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. On behalf of everyone you’ve ever helped, we all want to say thank you.”

