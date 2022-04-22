Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kenneth Whitchard, executive director of the Whitchard Choral & Theatre Arts Academy, to learn about the organization’s upcoming summer camps.

The youth performing arts academy offers classes in vocal music and theatre arts for ages two through seventeen. The academy is hosting four, two-week summer camps that will each focus on different themes and end in a performance for friends and family.

The Whitchard Choral & Theatre Arts Academy needs community support to help fund the tuition costs for the academy’s summer camp. To learn more and to find out how you can become a sponsor, click here.