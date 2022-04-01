Sponsored Content by Capital Dental.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Shelby Munn, Coordinator of the Health Careers Academy at East Bakersfield High School as our first Feel Good Friday feature.

The East Bakersfield High School Health Careers Academy is a legacy Academy first started in 1985 and funded by the California Department of Education. “It’s a school within a school, medicine and health-related topics integrated into academic classes,” said Munn. The program provides job shadowing and real-world experiences through exposure to medical facilities and professionals in health careers.

Within HCA there is a mentoring program for upperclassmen. Health care professionals meet monthly and assist students on their pathway to chosen careers and educational goals. According to the HCA Brochure available online, students enrolled in HCA fulfill all college prep graduation requirements.

For more information on this program, or to get involved as a health care professional reach out to East Bakersfield High School online.

Mr. Munn had a special shoutout to his senior class, “Homeostasis”.