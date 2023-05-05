Presented by Capital Dental Group

Today we are highlighting local Vietnam Veteran, U.S. citizenship tutor, and author, Sgt. Barry Bongberg.

He is joined by the Executive Director of Kern Literacy Council, Ian Anderson, to talk about his book, the resources at KLC, and share that the proceeds of his book will be donated to Links of Life to honor his late daughter, Erica.

“Erica fought a vigilant battle with breast cancer for over four years. Her absence has left a huge hole in my soul. Yet, it was her encouragement that brought this project to life,” says Sgt. Bongberg.

Get your copy of Dear Mom and Dad, Letters Home from Vietnam 1967-1969, here.