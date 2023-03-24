Sponsored by Capital Dental

Touch-a-Truck is a free, family friendly event organized by the Kern County Library, County Administrative Office, and Kern County Public Works where businesses and organizations bring their vehicles and take over the Beale Memorial Library parking lot for the community to see and “touch”.

It encourages hands on learning and provides families the opportunity to see the Kern County workforce up close and ask questions about their jobs, receive information about their business, and so much more. Touch-a-Truck is happening THIS Saturday, March 25th at Beale Memorial Library from 10am-1pm for the general public, with a “quiet time” beginning at 9:30 for community members with sensory sensitivities