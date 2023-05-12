Presented by Capital Dental Group.

“Poppy seed wakes from a long winter’s nap. She drinks in the rain until full crack. Crack, crack. Pop a root runs deep rise, sleepy one. A single flower enters the world, bursting out of the ground, stretching toward the sky. The poppies nightcap falls off reach. Sleepy one. Wound tight, her petals point straight to the sun, her arms clinging to her sides like a tiny dancer waiting in the wings. Poppy is awake. Wait, sleepy one.” Children’s book author, Lisa Kerr says in one of her passages from ‘Walk Sleepy One: California Poppies and the Super Bloom.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil heads over Antelope Valley to see our state flower, the poppy at California Poppy Reserve.

To learn more about California State Parks, click here.