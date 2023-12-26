Sponsored content by Capital Dental Group.
Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks with Founder and CEO of Stay Focused Ministries, Manuel Carrizalez about their outreach events held throughout Kern County.
To learn more, click here.
by: Kaitlyn Castaneda, Sponsored content by Capital Dental Group.
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kaitlyn Castaneda, Sponsored content by Capital Dental Group.
Posted:
Updated:
Sponsored content by Capital Dental Group.
Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks with Founder and CEO of Stay Focused Ministries, Manuel Carrizalez about their outreach events held throughout Kern County.
To learn more, click here.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by: