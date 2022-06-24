Sponsored Content by Capital Dental Group.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Orthodontist and National Board President of Smile For a Lifetime Foundation, Dr. Donald Montano about how the foundation provides orthodontic care to disadvantaged children and kids in foster care.

The charity works with orthodontists across the country who donate their services to help kids in need of treatment but can’t afford it.

For more information about the program, and to see if you qualify, call 661-665-7600 or click here.