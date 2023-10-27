Presented by Capital Dental Group

Here to talk about their upcoming event ” Friends and Wishes” is Ashley Sodergren with Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley.



“We are so excited to host our first event since the pandemic benefitting Make-A-Wish called Friends and Wishes,” explained Sodergren. “At Friends and Wishes, we will celebrate the enchanting moments that Make-A-Wish creates for local children and our community. While there is no admission fee, we warmly encourage attendees to consider donating at the event to support our noble cause. It’s being held on November 16 at Mercedes-Benz of Bakersfield from 5pm – 7:30pm. Refreshments will be available, and you’ll even get to hear from one of our local wish families.”