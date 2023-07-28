Presented by Capital Dental Group

“As a donor mother, I was truly inspired by the amazing legacy my son Jeffrey “JJ” Johns left after his passing,” says Lori Malkin, founder of JJ’s Legacy. “It became my passion to inspire and educate the community about the importance and need of organ, eye and tissue donation.”

Studio 17 host, Shannon MacNeil, sits down in Malkin to talk about the type of man her son was, and how he was able to save the lives of five people through organ donation, and enhance fifty others’ lives through tissue and cornea donation.

“I often hear Jeffrey’s voice saying to me, ‘Mom: if you are going to do something, do it the very best you can!’ And that is why JJ’s Legacy exists. Will you join me today in registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor?”

Become a donor now!