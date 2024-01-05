Presented by Capital Dental Group

“We are so blessed by the Kern Community,” says Kari Tiger-Disque with Bakersfield Flood Ministries. “We were able to accumulate donations which were immediately dispersed to clients experiencing homelessness. If you donated, thank you so much for your kindness and generosity.”

You can still donate to their coat drive, bring coats, blankets and other warm accessories to KGET or Floor Ministries.

• 1830 Truxtun Ave Ste 210, Bakersfield CA 93301

• 661-323-5663 (Office)

• 661-578-5354 (Homeless Referral Line)

• www.floodbako.com