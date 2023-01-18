Sponsored by Capital Dental

This week’s Feel-Good Friday features instructor and performer, Seneca Moore and her students, Renee and Amber with Simply Irresistible Dance Studio.

Moore tells us how she found self-confidence through movement and hopes to encourage others to feel the same.

You can attend one of her classes at the opportunities listed below:

January 16th: Belly dancing at The Old River Monte Carlo

January 21st: Intro to Pole Fitness Themed Workshop with Cowboy Hats / Plaid Shirts at Warrior 1 yoga on

February 10: Hips, Lips, and Hair Whips this a day to prepare anyone who celebrates Valentine’s Day. I belong to an amazing group of ladies called the Bucket List Bunnies who are also business owners who sell everything that you would need to do something unique and different for Valentine’s Day. (Candles, makeup, essential oils, clothing, food, wine, custom made crafts, tumblers, paintings, and anything else you can think of to do something different for Valentine’s Day.) Location is Private but event is open to public by RSVP only.

Performance Group: B.A.D Girls/Boys Looking for people who like to exercise, dress up, and try new things that make them uncomfortable. Easiest way to stay in shape because you have to take classes, practice, and attend rehearsals and like I said everything is hidden in dance.

Private and online classes.