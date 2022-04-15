Sponsored Content by Capital Dental Group.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to is Wendy Porter with the Wounded Heroes Fund and Kimiko Kobayashi with the MARE Riding Center about their upcoming collaboration for Concert For The Causes.

Three local charities have come together for one night to benefit children, adults, and Veterans. The League of Dreams, MARE Riding Center, and the Wounded Heroes Fund are all local nonprofit organizations that have partnered for the second annual concert.

The concert will be on Sat., May 7, 2022, at the Kern County Raceway Park. Local artists the Rivals and Joe Peters, along with Joe and Martina will hit the stage, and the headliner is country recording artist Easton Corbin.

Tickets can be purchased online and sponsorships are available for purchase. For more information visit the Concert For The Causes website.