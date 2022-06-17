Sponsored content by Capital Dental.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Patrick Jackson, president of the NAACP Bakersfield chapter about Juneteenth!

Last year on June 17th, President Biden signed a bill officially designating Juneteenth a federal holiday. “It’s celebrated on the 19th of June to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.,” said Jackson. “We celebrate the opportunity to be able to have our freedom in this country and be able to take advantage of the freedoms that we have, but also remember those that were enslaved and the travesty that our ancestors have gone through.”

This year Juneteenth falls on Monday but honorary celebrations will begin this weekend, starting tonight:

•Juneteenth Kick-Off, Friday, June 17, 6 P.M.

Jazz Spot 1410 Wible #108



•Juneteenth Festival, Sat., June 28, 2 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Yoktus Park 4200 Empire Dr.



•Juneteenth Basketball Tournament, Sun., June 19, 10 A.M. – 6 P.M.

GSA Dignity Health Sports Complex 3101 Gilmore Ave #100

For more information about upcoming NAACP events and memberships, click here.