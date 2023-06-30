Presented by Capital Dental Group

Bakersfield’s Julian Castaneda of the Bags of Love Foundation shares his journey with cancer, and the resulting creation of his charity organization.

Bags of Love has raised over $25,000 towards scholarships and makes care packages for individuals experiencing the hardships of cancer.

The charity is hosting a fireworks stand from July 1st to July 4th, where the funds go towards further progress of their initiative. If you are interested in supporting Bags of Love, click here.