Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to husband and wife, Jason Quach and Hannah Pham, owners of Sharetea Bakersfield about what inspired them to open their own Boba shop.

Quach shares that he lives his life by the motto, “happy wife, happy life” and really likes the idea of sharing their love with the community.

For more information and to stay up to date on the opening of Sharetea, click here.