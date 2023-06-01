Presented by Kern County Library

Shannon MacNeil speaks with Genevieve Egana and Fahra Daredia with the Kern County Library about the programs they offer this summer.

Lunch at the Library is free meal program for children ages 2 to 18 years. In addition to providing these free meals, Kern County Libraries will have many other programs for readers of all ages, including reading challenges, guest story times, special music and dance performances, arts and crafts, and more.

All 22 Kern County Library branches will offer Lunch at the Library.

Lunch will be served from 11:30am-12:30pm on all weekdays that a library branch is open in the months of June and July.