Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Radio Host, Danny Morrison, about his role as a father and teaching our children about important social issues like Juneteenth.

You may remember Morrison from his days as a local media personality and change maker in Bakersfield. Now his voice can be heard gracing the airwaves in Los Angeles for KBLA Talk 1580, but he’s also a father. He uses his platform and role as a father to have inspirational and meaningful conversations every day. Today focusing his conversation on Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is now recognized as a federal holiday, “the beauty of this Juneteenth holiday is that my hope, my wish, my prayer, is that it gives an opportunity for Americans to learn about the greatness of African Americans,” said Morrison.

Fatherhood is something Morrison takes seriously, he uses this as an opportunity to strengthen generations of Black communities, starting with his four children. “I pray that God allows me to grow as a father and [that] I leave a love and legacy that they can be proud of… I’m hoping with Father’s Day and Juneteenth being so close together we can celebrate the history of Black men in our communities, but also celebrate those that are doing great right now, and also show the young bucks right now that will be fathers that they can do the same thing, and you can make an impact regardless of what neighborhood, what city, state, it doesn’t matter,” said Morrison.

