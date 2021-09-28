Fall is for fundraising! Learn how you can support ADAKC through upcoming events

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, to learn about the organization’s upcoming fundraising events.

The annual Heart Never Forgets Gala is on Saturday, Nov. 6th. “It’s going to be a reunion of past donors, community partners, caregivers, families, and friends. Plus, we are thrilled to announce that there will be live entertainment by Foster Campbell and Friends,” says Capra.

To become a sponsor, buy a table, and/or purchase tickets, text “HNFGALA” to 41444. For more information, click here.