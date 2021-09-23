Fall into fall with décor from Kelly Archer Interior

Studio 17 Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Kelly Archer Interior’s Operations Manager, Dawnielle Brown about the fall features the store is offering as we welcome in the new season.

Brown says not only is it fall but the store is also celebrating Kelly’s 50th Birthday, “we are having a warehouse sales event on Saturday, October 9th from 9am-5pm or until supplies last!” Make sure to prepare ahead of time by measuring your space and taking photos of your project space, also the sale is first come first serve, no holds will be made.

For more information on Kelly Archer Interior sign up for their email list on their website, or follow them on social media.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness