Fall into fall with décor from Kelly Archer Interior

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Kelly Archer Interior’s Operations Manager, Dawnielle Brown about the fall features the store is offering as we welcome in the new season.

Brown says not only is it fall but the store is also celebrating Kelly’s 50th Birthday, “we are having a warehouse sales event on Saturday, October 9th from 9am-5pm or until supplies last!” Make sure to prepare ahead of time by measuring your space and taking photos of your project space, also the sale is first come first serve, no holds will be made.

For more information on Kelly Archer Interior sign up for their email list on their website, or follow them on social media.