Exploring community efforts for water conservation with the Water Association of Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jenny Holtermann, Executive Director of the Water Association of Kern County, about the different resources and programs around the county that are working reduce water waste.

Holtermann says one way the Municipal Water Districts are encouraging homeowners to conserve water is through rebates. “There are rebates available for upgrading to high efficiency toilets, high efficiency washing machines, smart irrigation controllers for your automation irrigation systems, high efficiency sprinkler nozzle rebates,” says Holtermann.

To learn more and for more water conservation tips, click here.

