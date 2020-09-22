Ethics Talk: The Importance of Ethnic Studies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Studio 17 hosted another “Ethics Talk”” with The Kegley Institute of Ethics on Tuesday to discuss Bill AB 1460 signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in August 2020.

The bill requires all California State University undergraduate students to take at least one, three-unit course in ethnic studies.

Dr. Tracey Salisbury, Assistant Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies at the California State University, Bakersfield discussed the importance of ethnic studies in higher education.

“There are many academic benefits to Ethnic Studies classes,” Dr. Salisbury said. “Number one being centering the lives, struggles and contributions of underrepresented groups at the center of history.”