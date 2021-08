Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Zach Priest with the Bakersfield Fire Department to learn more about the 9/11 Essay Contest for high school students.

The winner of the contest will receive a $1,000 scholarship: “Students in 9th-12th grade may write and submit an essay explaining why it is so important for the US citizens to remember the attack and honor our victims,” Priest says.

To learn more and to submit your essay, click here.