“Embrace All That is You” at the Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kristi Culligan and NaTesha “T” Johnson, Chair and Vice-Chair of the Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference about the 33rd annual event taking place April 28, 2022. This year the conference will be a hybrid event, providing attendees with the option to participate in person or virtually via the Whova platform.

The conference’s theme is “Embrace All That is You” which “reminds us to recognize and embrace our skills, and to build upon them to further shape our professional development, improve our health and pursue new opportunities,” said Culligan.

This year there is a star-studded list of keynote speakers including; Dancing With The Stars runner up and three times Paralympic Medalist, Amy Purd, and celebrity drummer for world-class rock and pop artists, including four record-breaking tours with P!nk, Mark Schulman.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit the website, or call 661-378-4707.