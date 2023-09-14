Presented by Kern River Transitional Care Center

For the first time, Eldergrow™ is planting its seeds in California, and they chose Kern River Transitional Care Center to help them grow.

According to their website:

“Eldergrow™ offers residents a therapeutic connection to nature through innovative gardening products & services. Our programs bring nature inside 12 months a year, improving life for our growing community of older adults living in residential and nursing care.

Residents engage in meaningful ways with the Eldergrow garden: physically, socially, cognitively, creatively, and spiritually.”

Therapeutic Horticulture Benefits

Improves motor skills

Reduces risk factors for dementia

Elevates mood

Improves sleep

Reduces falls

Reduces agitation

Improves self-esteem

Acts as an antidepressant

Kern River Transitional Care Center offers many more programs to help their residents