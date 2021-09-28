Economic insights with a local mortgage loan officer

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Brian Colebrook NMLS #260438, from Cornerstone Mortgage about the recent economic news in our country.

Despite what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week in his September testimony, Colebrook doesn’t believe the current inflation is temporary. “I watched the whole eight-minute and 24-second speech and not once did Mr. Powell address the impact of stimulus policies, nor did he clearly let the people know the government is purchasing mortgage-backed securities to artificially keep rates low,” said Colebrook.



