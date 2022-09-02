Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to the Secretary of Dress for Success Bakersfield Gala’s planning committee, Jenilee Fermin to learn more about this year’s event.

This year’s Gala is a black tie event to celebrate Dress for Success being in Bakersfield for ten years.

Fermin shares, “The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.