Downtown Business Association rings in the holiday spirit with the Holiday Mixer

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Melanie Farmer, President and CEO of the Bakersfield Downtown Business Association about the annual holiday party celebrating the Block Captain program.

The DBA’s Block Captain program helps manage and maintain Bakersfield’s large downtown area and serves as a neighborhood watch for the City Center. After an unprecedented and challenging year, the Holiday Mixer is a great chance to give back to the members of the program.

Tonight’s event is at the Padre Hotel from 5:30 to 8:00 pm and costs $10 for members and $12 for non-members to attend. To learn more, click here.

