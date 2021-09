Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jenny Holtermann, executive director of the Water Association of Kern County, about more ways you can conserve your water consumption during daily activities and chores.

The WAKC launched a campaign called “Don’t Be That Guy KC” to share water conservation tips from only washing full loads of laundry to shortening your showers with the help of their 5-minute song playlist.

