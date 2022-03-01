Sponsored content by Oliver & Associates.



Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kevin Oliver of Oliver & Associates about the important facts you need to know when it comes to pet ownership and your home.

Whether you are a renter or homeowner, it’s important to consider if you have the proper amount of space for owning a dog. “Consider the size of your home, the number of people currently living there, and the space that your chosen dog will require before bringing a new dog home,” said Oliver. If you are renting, be aware of any pet restrictions, weight, and size limits you must adhere to in your rental property before bringing home a pet.

